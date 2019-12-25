Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Codexis has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.