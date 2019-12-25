Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCOI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

CCOI opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 406.35%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $35,072.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,236 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after acquiring an additional 105,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,631,000 after acquiring an additional 86,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,423,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

