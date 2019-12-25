Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.85.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 111.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,887 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

