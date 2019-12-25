Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.76.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 95.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 319,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 155,717 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.4% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

