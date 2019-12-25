Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Steel's diversified business structure, with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries, will prove beneficial over the long run. Also, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio comprising hot- and cold-rolled flat steel, galvanized sheets and tin plates for the packaging, automotive and construction industries are advantageous. In Brazil, a recovering domestic economy, and improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will spur demand for steel. National Steel consistently strives to improve its production capabilities and services. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from its focus on deleveraging. However, rising cost, trade concerns and slowing global economy might hurt the company's results. Adverse currency movement also remains a headwind.”

SID has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of SID stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 4,620.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 71.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

