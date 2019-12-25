ValuEngine Lowers Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 target price on Washington Prime Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $659.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $161.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,112,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,322,000 after buying an additional 149,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,342,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 2,122,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,513,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,222,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

