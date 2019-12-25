Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMOT. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $295,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,249,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,934 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

