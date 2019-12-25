E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSP. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NYSE:SSP opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

In related news, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $356,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,110.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 31.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

