AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Cut to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $27.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of AquaVenture to a hold rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of WAAS stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $690.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.96. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.