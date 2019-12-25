Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post $257.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for K12’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.70 million. K12 posted sales of $254.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in K12 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in K12 by 4.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in K12 by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 192,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in K12 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 69,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. K12 has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.15.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

