Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

ARCC stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

