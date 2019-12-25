Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Zayo Group stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.72. Zayo Group has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $104,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,638.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 7,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $251,084.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,430.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,169 shares of company stock worth $2,117,486 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zayo Group by 944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at about $143,237,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,703,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter worth about $101,066,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter worth about $92,806,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

