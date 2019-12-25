AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley downgraded shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has $27.10 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture to a hold rating and set a $27.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE WAAS opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.96. AquaVenture has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AquaVenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AquaVenture by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in AquaVenture by 87.9% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AquaVenture by 58.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

