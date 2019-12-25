ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ACNB stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.16. ACNB has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACNB by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ACNB by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

