$408.85 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to report sales of $408.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.70 million. Kraton reported sales of $447.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kraton.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Kraton news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $115,515.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares in the company, valued at $857,505.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kraton by 65.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 32,247 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth $327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 29.2% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Kraton has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.