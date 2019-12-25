AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will post sales of $6.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $24.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.79 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $27.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,975 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,796,000 after purchasing an additional 357,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,715,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 213.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after buying an additional 3,617,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,248,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

