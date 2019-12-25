Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $5.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the highest is $5.82 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $23.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 billion to $23.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.26.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AstraZeneca plc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion
AstraZeneca plc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion
Robin E.A. Lampard Sells 20,000 Shares of Norbord Inc Stock
Robin E.A. Lampard Sells 20,000 Shares of Norbord Inc Stock
Ben Laurance Acquires 316,911 Shares of Axiom Properties Ltd Stock
Ben Laurance Acquires 316,911 Shares of Axiom Properties Ltd Stock
Insider Selling: Alianza Minerals Ltd. Director Sells 705,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Alianza Minerals Ltd. Director Sells 705,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report