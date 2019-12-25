Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $5.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the highest is $5.82 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $23.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 billion to $23.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.26.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

