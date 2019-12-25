Robin E.A. Lampard Sells 20,000 Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Stock

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$955,220.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$35.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.99. Norbord Inc has a 52 week low of C$26.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.96.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norbord Inc will post 1.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

