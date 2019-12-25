Ben Laurance Acquires 316,911 Shares of Axiom Properties Ltd (ASX:AXI) Stock

Axiom Properties Ltd (ASX:AXI) insider Ben Laurance purchased 316,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,627.17 ($9,664.66).

The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. Axiom Properties Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.04 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.04.

Axiom Properties Company Profile

Axiom Properties Limited engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, cinema, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development. It is also involved in fund management activities.

