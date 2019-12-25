Insider Selling: Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Sells 705,000 Shares of Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 705,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$35,250.00.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 20,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$1,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 22,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$1,210.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 20,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Mark Thomas Brown bought 1,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 89,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,450.00.

CVE ANZ opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

