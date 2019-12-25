Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,629,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,651,647.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Wares purchased 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Robert Wares purchased 300,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,750.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert Wares acquired 5,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,695.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert Wares bought 44,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$21,805.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

