Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) Insider Edouard (Ed) Peter Acquires 30,501 Shares

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 30,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,396.39 ($30,068.36).

Shares of ASX D2O opened at A$1.38 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Duxton Water Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.28 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.72 ($1.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $166.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 8.41.

About Duxton Water

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

