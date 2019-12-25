Insider Selling: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total value of C$324,622.50.

ATA stock opened at C$21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.91 and a 12 month high of C$22.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.63.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$341.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

