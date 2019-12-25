Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial cut Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after buying an additional 9,330,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,024.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,358,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

