Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXT. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

