LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis raised shares of LiveRamp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.49. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $862,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in LiveRamp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

