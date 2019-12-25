Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE RAD opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Rite Aid by 523.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares in the last quarter. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $4,114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

