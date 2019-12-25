Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.00.
NYSE RAD opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Rite Aid by 523.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares in the last quarter. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $4,114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
