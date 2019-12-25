NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NLOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NortonLifeLock stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

