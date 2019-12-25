ValuEngine Lowers Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ ISNS opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.99. Image Sensing Systems has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.
Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.
Image Sensing Systems Company Profile
Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.
