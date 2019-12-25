Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.08.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,204 shares of company stock worth $3,838,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 305,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.