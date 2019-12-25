ValuEngine Downgrades Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

MDRX opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,523,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 363,005 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,647,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 154,114 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,903,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

