Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KERN opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Akerna has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

