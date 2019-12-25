Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ICON opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Iconix Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

