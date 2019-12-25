Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTEM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.16. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.