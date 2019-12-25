MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. MutualFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $818,644.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,887.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

