Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MNLO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ MNLO opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.02. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

