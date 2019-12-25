Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

