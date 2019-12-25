Bank of America Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $266.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $246.00 to $266.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.17.

NYSE CP opened at $256.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $167.48 and a 12-month high of $256.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,636,000 after purchasing an additional 95,336 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after buying an additional 480,354 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

