Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Nomura

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of CCL opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

