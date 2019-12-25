Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 5.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

