Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.06.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

