ValuEngine Downgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MUR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $2,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 263,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 184.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.