Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Hi-Crush from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Hi-Crush has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $172.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hi-Crush will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

