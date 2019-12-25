Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

KOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

KOD opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 897,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 378,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

