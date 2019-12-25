ValuEngine Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $148.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 95,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

