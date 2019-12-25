AAR (NYSE:AIR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. ended the fiscal second-quarter 2020 with both earnings and sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its strategic investments toward its parts supply activities have enabled the company to capitalize on steady parts demand. It also continues to witness strong performance in its parts supply and program activities. Banking on these initiatives, management expects to witness continued growth in its parts supply business in the days ahead. However, it continues to witness labor shortages in its MRO business and the issue is expected to linger in the near term. Moreover, its shares underperformed its industry in past year. U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation on its Airlift business segment has forced the company to divest this asset. This divestment may impact its operating results, going ahead.”

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AAR from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.14. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,276,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 11.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AAR by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 406,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

