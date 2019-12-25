FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Edward Jones downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.88.

FDX stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.48. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after acquiring an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after acquiring an additional 427,019 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

