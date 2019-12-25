Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.