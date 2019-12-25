HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.32.

Shares of HDB opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

