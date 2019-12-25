Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.95.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE:NBR opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 21.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 252,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 253,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.